Verda Kisamore Bennett, 92, of Petersburg, W.Va., formerly of Cabins, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Barbara A. Bigando, 73, of McGaheysville, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Jennifer Lynn (McDorman) Charles, 59, of Waynesboro, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Doris Dunlap Ferguson, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Clore-English Funeral Home in Culpeper.
Maggi Grace-Scott Peterson, 13, of Churchville, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Francis Paul Pieszak, 96, of Mount Jackson, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at TimberView Crossing Assisted Living Facility in Timberville.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
