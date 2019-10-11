Vaughn Allen Ashby, 86, of Churchville, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
Mary Virginia Housden, 84, of Elkton, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Michael Stephen Jones, 64, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Lynnette Kagey Meadows, 55, of Mount Sidney, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sharon Linell (Thorn) Roadcap, 71, of Mount Sidney, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Charles David Zigler, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
