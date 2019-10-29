Sharon Ann Good, 55, of Mount Crawford, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service.
Ralph M. Gooden, 82, of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Betty Jane Nesselrodt Lee, 71, of Timberville, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service.
Frederick “Freddie” Shifflett, 92, of Port Republic, died Monday, October 28, 2019.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.