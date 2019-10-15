Deborah Marie ‘Debbie’ Caplinger Talley
Deborah Marie “Debbie” Caplinger Talley, 49, of Fulks Run, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born in Harrisonburg on Feb. 4, 1970, and was the daughter of Gary G. “Teddy Bear” and Helen (Turner) Caplinger of Mount Crawford.
Debbie was a member of Lucas Hollow Country Church and had a great love for God and her dogs and cats and enjoyed horses.
Surviving, in addition to her mom and dad, are her children, Gary Wayne Caplinger and wife, Linda, of Singers Glen, Alisha Marie Hummel and husband, Ryan, and Stephanie Marie Talley, all of Rockingham; two brothers, Gary Grey Caplinger Jr. and wife, Twala, of Harrisonburg and Michael Lee Caplinger and wife, Brandy, of Mount Crawford. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Cameron Hummel, Sarah Caplinger, Rylee Caplinger, Hanna Hummel and Haylee Hummel.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
