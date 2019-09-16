Delores Kratzer Lamb
Delores Kratzer Lamb, 83, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Beloved mother and grandmother to family and friends, she was an incredibly generous person to everyone who knew her. She was a social butterfly who livened up any conversation. Delores never met a stranger.
Delores found joy in nature with her love of gardening, animals and the great outdoors. She always enjoyed participating in the community, whether going to church, supporting her favorite sports teams, county fair competitions with her husband Gene, or game nights with her extended family.
Born Oct. 4, 1935, she grew up in Linville, Va., the daughter of the late Lurty and Maude Kratzer. A graduate of Broadway High School, she married Melvin “Gene” Lamb in April of 1955, who preceded her in death in 2004.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Bob Moller, of Washington, D.C.; son and daughter-in-law, Lari and Jenny Lamb, of McGaheysville, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Monte and Nicole Lamb, of Charles Town, W.Va.; grandchildren, Melina, Daniel, Michael, Jess, Matthew, Derek, Steven, Samantha, and Kayden; and several great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Monday evening, Sept. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, Va.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Ed Hooke officiating.
Friends and family are welcome to a Celebration of Life following the service at the home of Lari and Jenny Lamb, 535 Biltmore Drive, McGaheysville, Va.
In lieu of flowers, Delores would want donations to your local SPCA shelter.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
