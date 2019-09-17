Dennis Dean Sager
Dennis Dean Sager, 64, of Fulks Run, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his residence.
He was born March 7, 1955, in Rockingham County, and was a son of Roberta Miller Sager Whetzel, of Broadway, and the late Matthew Sager.
Dennis was a truck driver for Pilgrim’s Pride.
On Aug. 4, 1974, he married the former Balinda Losh, who preceded him in death July 31, 2001.
Surviving in addition to his mother is one son, Daniel Sager, of Fulks Run; one daughter, Billie Jo Mohler, of Lacey Spring; three sisters, Barbara Whetzel, of Broadway, Carolyn Stroop, of New Market, and Lennis Sager, of Tenth Legion; brother, Wesley Whetzel, of Timberville; grandchildren, Brayden Kline, Matthew Mohler and Levi Mohler; and step grandchildren, Liam Mohler, Garret Mohler, Sarah Caplinger and Rylee Caplinger.
His brother, Charles “Billy” Sager, preceded him in death.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
