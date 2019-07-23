Dennis Franklin Riddleberger
STAUNTON — Dennis Franklin “Dennie” Riddleberger, 70, husband of Susan (Moore) Riddleberger of Preston Drive, Staunton, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mr. Riddleberger was born in Harrisonburg, Va., on July 7, 1949, the son of the late Leonard Franklin and Charlotte Louise (Shoemaker) Riddleberger.
“Dennie” as his friends called him, was retired from Rule RV in Staunton as parts manager and he was an avid golfer.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 50 years, are two daughters, Kimberley Glover, of Belleville, Ill., and Tracy D. Riddleberger, of Winchester, Va.; five grandchildren, Kaila Davis, Casey Glover, Kelsi Glover, Seth Riddleberger and Blake Riddleberger-Davis; one great-granddaughter, Janaila Davis; and a special childhood friend, Mr. Frank Thacker.
A Celebration Gathering will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
