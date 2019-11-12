Dennis L. ‘Denny’ Stull
Dennis L. “Denny” Stull, age 68, of Bryce Resort, Basye, Va., passed away Nov. 10, 2019, at his home with his wife and family by his side.
He was born Jan. 23, 1951, in Waynesboro, Pa., to Clair L. “Bud” Stull and Helen M. Stull.
He graduated from Waynesboro High School and went on to attend Ashland University and F.S.U.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara L. Stull; his sister, Macy (David) Rotz; two stepsons, Patrick J. Shea Jr. of Ferndale, Pa., and Sean (Vicki) Shea of Annapolis, Md.; two stepgranddaughters, Caitlyn M. Shea and Brianna N. Shea, both of Annapolis, Md.; one stepgreat- granddaughter, Braelyn M. Long, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Doris Hahn, and brother, Robert Wilhide.
He worked as a stockholder for Merrill Lynch, then Citicorp. In his retirement, he enjoyed driving a cab in Harrisonburg, Va. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, hiking, hunting, traveling, and reading.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial is private.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
