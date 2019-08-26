Diana Cline Summers
Diana Cline Summers, 64, of Rockingham, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Augusta Health.
Born in Harrisonburg on March 18, 1955, she was the daughter of Daniel and Juanita Murray Cline. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Frank Summers; brothers, Jeff Cline, Danny Cline and his wife, Deborah; uncle, Frank Murray and his wife, Sue; and several nieces and nephews.
Diana was a graduate of Turner Ashby High School and had attended Eastern Mennonite University. She had been employed with Sunnyside Retirement Community and more recently was a pharmacy tech with Peakside Pharmacy Care Center. She was an avid reader, enjoyed camping with her family and loved animals of all kinds.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, with Pastor T. Joel Robinette officiating. A private family interment will be in Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome or a memorial contribution may be made to a charity of your choice.
