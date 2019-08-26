Diana Lee Good
Diana Lee Good, 72, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
She retired from Wal-Mart in Harrisonburg and was a member of Word Ministries Christian Outreach in Harrisonburg.
She was united in marriage to Ray Good, who survives.
Diana is also survived by daughter, Theresa; sons, Stephen and Frank; several brothers, sisters, and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Word Ministries Christian Outreach in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Arthur Dean officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to aid in funeral expenses, c/o Johnson Funeral Service, P.O. Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
