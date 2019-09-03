Dixie Lee Hensley, 63, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, surrounded by friends and family. She was born May 4, 1956, in Elkton and was the daughter of the late Hurdle and Elsie (Morris) Hensley.
Dixie had been employed at Wrangler for many years before working at Kroger.
She is survived by her best friend, Linda Herring; two daughters, Christie Dean and husband, Jeff, and Natasha Myers and husband, Mike; four grandchildren, Sarah Dean and companion, Andrew, Tyler Dean and companion, Kinsley, Bella Myers and Dillon Myers; and her extended family, Allen Beasley and wife, Tina.
Per Dixie’s request, services will be private.
