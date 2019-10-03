Dolores ‘Delo’ W. Long
Dolores Maria Whitten Long (Delo, “Mom” “Gammy”) peacefully entered into the nearer presence of her Savior Wednesday morning, Oct. 2, 2019, at home with her spouse of 60 years Paul R. “Buck” Long at her side.
Delo was born May 7, 1938, to the late Lloyd Walter and Josephine Dickerson Whitten in Lynchburg, Va. She was educated at Southern Seminary and graduated from what was then Madison College, where she fell in love with Buck and all of her lifetime Harrisonburg friends, of which there were dozens made through her 35 years as a teacher at Pleasant Valley Elementary School, her years in the Harrisonburg Junior Women’s Club, with her Gourmet Club and her bridge club.
Although teaching was her passion — and she received the Rockingham County Teaching Excellence award as well as being inducted into Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers — her family was her real love and drive to which she devoted so much time and energy.
She is survived by her son, Stephen P. Long, MD of Richmond (and his wife, Georganne W. Long, MD) and her daughter, Laura E. Long of Richmond.
Her three grandchildren and two grandchildren-in-law brought her sheer joy. Grandson Whit (wife Emily) brought her joy as a student athlete at Hampden-Sydney College, and now as a budding lawyer. Middle grandchild Mary Virginia Wells Long Ballantyne (husband Jonathon) brought her even more smiles also as a student athlete, teacher and now law student at Wake Forest University. Gammy was so proud to see her two oldest grandchildren married this past summer. Her youngest granddaughter Margaret Katherine Long had a special place in her heart as the most comical, entertaining and unpredictable child of the three. Gammy was so proud to be able to attend her graduation from University of Virginia last year and was eagerly anticipating her world travels over the next year!
The family will receive friends on Friday night, Oct. 4, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 6 to 8 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at Lindsey Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. with Dr. Thomas Smith officiating. Private burial will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens earlier in the day.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of Delo and because of her love of teaching and reading, the family requests that contributions be made to the Massanutten Regional Library, 174 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, Va., or Bethlehem Brethren Church, c/o Dr. Thomas Smith, 178 Pleasant Hill Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
