Dolores Smith Haynes
Feb. 6, 1921-Aug. 16, 2019
Mrs. Haynes was born in Parsons, Kan., Feb. 6, 1921, daughter of the late Bonnie Walker Smith and Guy Smith of Bartlesville, Okla.
Mrs. Haynes grew up in Bartlesville, Okla.; graduated from Bartlesville High School in 1938, and attended Bartlesville Business College. She moved to Washington, D.C., in February 1942 and worked for the United States War Department, Army Specialist Corps as a secretary and was a payroll clerk and auditor for various government agencies until March 1949.
On June 10, 1947, she married Vernon L. Haynes, who passed away Dec. 20, 1994, and was also preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Smith, and his wife, Thelma Smith Bynum.
After moving to New Market, Va., when her husband retired in 1969, she attended Triplett Tech. She was a licensed practical nurse and worked at Shenandoah County Hospital, 1972-May 1973. Mrs. Haynes also worked at Johnny Appleseed Restaurant as a cashier-hostess from 1973-1977.
Mrs. Haynes was a member of Manor Memorial United Methodist Church in New Market, the United Methodist Women, the Mae Lindsay Circle, and the Wednesday Bible Study and Prayer Group, which she attended until her recent illness.
Mrs. Haynes was also a former member of the Luconacoa Garden Club, the New Market Senior Citizens, and was a volunteer at the Life Care Center Nursing Home. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
Mrs. Haynes is survived by two stepchildren, Vernon L. Haynes Jr. and his wife, Barbara, of Reedville, Va., and Constance D. Haynes of New Market; her step-granddaughter, Carla Bradley and her husband, Dr. Richard Bradley; and stepgreat-granddaughter, Catherine Anne Bradley; and stepgreat-grandson, Jack Bradley of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by two nieces, Bonnie Hartwell of Houston, Texas, and Sharon Pumphrey of Tulsa, Okla.
Services will be held at the Manor Memorial United Methodist Church on Tuesday at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the funeral service. A reception for family and friends will be held at the Farrow Hall, Manor Memorial United Church after Mrs. Haynes’ interment at the Zirkle Cemetery, west of New Market. The Rev. Bass Mitchell will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Manor Memorial United Methodist Church, Shenandoah Valley Village In New Market or your favorite charity.
Services are under the direction of Theis Funeral Chapel.
