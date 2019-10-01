Dona Brown See, 87, of Baker, W.Va., passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at E.A. Hawse Nursing Home, Baker, W.Va. Born on July 12, 1932, in Hardy County, W.Va., he was the son of the late Garrett See and Damie Shipe See.
He was a veteran of the Korean War and worked for Abex for over 28 years. He was a member of the Moorefield Church of Christ. He played a lot of music, teaching his children and grandchildren to play guitar and banjo. He loved animals.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilda M. Combs See, in 2012; a son, Grant W. “Buster” See; and two brothers, Dorm See and Noland “Node” See.
He is survived by two sons, Gary L. See of Baker, W.Va., and Glenn A. See of Broadway, Va.; a daughter, Debbie Darlene See of Baker, W.Va.; two sisters, Evelyn “Toots” Cullers of Mathias, W.Va., and Dill Shipe of Broadway, Va.; one brother, Blane See of Mathias, W.Va.; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, W.Va., with Pastor Jonathan Leininger officiating. Interment will be in Greenfield Cemetery, Wardensville, W.Va.
The family will receive friends Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to your local SPCA or E.A. Hawse Nursing Center.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
