Donald A. ‘Bungy’ Armstrong
Donald Arthur “Bungy” Armstrong, 60, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away Aug. 31, 2019. Mr. Armstrong was born April 26, 1959, in Rockingham County and was the son of Josiah Arthur Armstrong and the late Anna Lee Callaway Armstrong.
He worked for Excel Steel for 20 years and also owned and operated Armstrong Welding and Manufacturing. He was always helping anyone with a need. He was a five-time West Virginia State Champion Sheep Shearer.
Surviving, in addition to his father, are three children, Beth Morris, of Dayton, Michael Armstrong, of Weyers Cave, and Sonya Miller, of Farmington, Conn.; two sisters, Kathy Shelton and husband, Jim, of Max Welton, W.Va., and Patty Armstrong, of Bridgewater; and three grandchildren, Nora Morris, Skylar Armstrong and Destiny Armstrong.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Armstrong was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Armstrong.
Pastor Michael Mehling will conduct a memorial service Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel.
At his request, the body was cremated.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
