Donald Bruce Miller, 83, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born near Hinton on Oct. 9, 1935, and was a son of the late Glen W. and Ola (Kiracofe) Miller.
Don retired from C.L. Custer Texaco after 44 years and four months of service.
He was a member of Mount Bethel Church of the Brethren, where he had been a deacon and served on various other church boards and committees. He graduated from Mount Clinton High School, Class of 1953. He served his country in the National Guard. Don was a member of Rockingham Union Masonic Lodge AF & AM No. 27 and enjoyed riding horses with his friends and was a member of Brookwood Riding Club and the John Kline Riders.
He enjoyed traveling and was a member of the Family Motor Coach Association. Don and Louise spent their winters in Estero, Fla., after his retirement. He was an avid baseball fan and was active with the Bridgewater Reds and later in life followed his grandson with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Don was an outgoing person who never met a stranger. He kept every conversation lively and often added a story to prove a point of view. Faith, family and friends were always a priority for him and he always responded to needs in a generous way.
He was united in marriage on Nov. 24, 1954, to Louise Heatwole Miller of Dayton.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his sons, Brent Miller and wife, Deborah, and Bruce Miller and wife, Connie, all of Dayton; sister, Shirley Coakley and husband, Carroll, of Knoxville, Tenn.; and brother, Nelson L. Miller and wife, Phyllis, of Rockingham. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Justin Miller and wife, Mallory, Lauren Morris and husband, Kyle, Kacey Runion and husband, Andrew, and Blaire Miller; and four great-grandchildren, Gabe Jacobs, Declan Miller, Easton Morris, and Tanner Runion.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Mount Bethel Church of the Brethren with the Revs. Marty Doss and Wendell L. "Sonny" Henkel officiating. Burial will be private.
Friends may call anytime on Friday at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater to pay respects. The family will receive friends following the memorial service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Bethel Church of the Brethren, 8550 Robinson Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
The family would like to send their appreciation and thanks to the staff of Sentara RMH's 5th Floor West and Hahn Cancer Center for the care they showed to Don and his family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
