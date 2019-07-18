Donald E. Pope
Donald E. “Donnie” Pope, 65, of Shenandoah, passed away June 24, 2019, due to an automobile accident in Page County. Donnie was born July 7, 1953, to the late Dorothy Faye and James Littleton Pope.
Donnie lived most of his adult life in Page County. He worked on Skyline Drive, primarily Big Meadows Lodge for more than 40 years where his co-workers were like family to him. Donnie loved cars and could find something funny about anything.
His co-workers, friends and family will miss his laugh, sense of humor, thoughtfulness and hugs.
Donnie is survived by a daughter, Patricia Kendalls, of Virginia Beach; a sister, Sharon Tolliver-Bacon, of Newfield, N.J.; along with nephews and cousins who will all miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Anthony Pope and Phillip Pope; and his companion, Judy Lynn Zozaya.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Bradley Funeral Home by Pastor Archie Webster.
