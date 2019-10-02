Donald Edward Snipes
Donald Edward Snipes, 96, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away on Sept. 24, 2019. He was born on Nov. 27, 1922, and was the son of the late Floyd Snipes and Maude Snipes (nee Campbell). He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Catherine Snipes (nee Pollard).
He was raised in Burlington, N.C., and served in the U.S. Army during World War II (the Aleutian Islands). He and Catherine were married on May 4, 1943, in Pennsylvania. After the war they moved back to Burlington and lived there for many years. They later moved to Kernersville, N.C., and then retired to Oak Island, N.C. For the last 20 years, they lived in the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Mr. Snipes is survived by three children, Carol Rice, Dennis Snipes and Gaynelle Campbell; four grandchildren, Brian Rice and Daniel Rice, David Snipes and Michael Kuykendall; and four great-grandchildren, Jonah Rice, Ramona Rice and Logan and Lucas Kuykendall.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Bridgewater Presbyterian Church, 110 E. College St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
