Donald Eugene Kuhns
Donald Eugene Kuhns, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in a private health care facility. Born in Chambersburg, Pa., on Sept. 21, 1940, he was the son of the late Harry and Carrie Kriner Kuhns.
Mr. Kuhns was well known in the real estate business with a career that spanned nearly 30 years, most of that time spent with ReMax Performance Realty. The most rewarding times of his life were the 10 years spent as Chaplain for the Harrisonburg Fire Department and the 11 years spent as one of the Chaplains for Sentara RMH and his commitment to the growth and strengthening of various churches over the years.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Good Kuhns, whom he married on Aug. 29, 1964; one daughter, Tami Lien DeMarco and her husband, Robert, of Manchester, Conn.; a stepgrandson, Vincent DeMarco, of Montville, Conn.; a stepgranddaughter, Kelly Lacoske, of Manchester, Conn.; sisters, Miriam Kauffman and her husband, Elroy, of Harrisonburg, Marie Hertzler and her husband, Robert, of Powhatan, and Joyce Harshberger and her husband, David, of Boswell, Pa.; brother-in-law, Wilson Good and his wife, Suzanne Fuqua, of Santa Fe, N.M.; numerous nieces, nephews and his treasured friends, The Lazy 8, having just celebrated 50 years of friendship at Carolina Beach, N.C. in April.
A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at The Life Church at Brown Memorial in McGaheysville. Interment will be private.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Wingfield Ministries, 4153 Quarles Court, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
