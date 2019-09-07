Donald Lee Heishman
Donald Lee Heishman entered the gates of Heaven on May 31, 2019. Born Dec. 19, 1932, to Ira Isaac Heishman and Damaris Long Heishman in Harrisonburg, Va., Don was an amazing man of many talents, with a servant’s heart and a broad knowledge of many subjects. He loved his Lord and his family, and he leaves us with a lasting legacy and example of true Christian faith and service.
Predeceased by his parents, and in 1995, by his wife, Martha Layman Heishman, Don is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sue Heishman; daughters, Cindy Heishman and Susan James; son, James (Bill) Morris, all of Florida; brother, Roy Heishman; and sister, Maxine Bowman, of Harrisonburg, Va. He leaves behind six grandchildren, Donald Curtis Schofield, Wisconsin, David Horn, Florida, Edward James, Illinois, John James and William James, Florida, and Sarah Ann Morris, Florida; three great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations can be made in Don’s name to Lake Gibson UMC, 424 W. Daughtery Road, Lakeland, FL 33809.
A Celebration of Life service was held June 8, 2019, in Lakeland, Fla. Interment will be Sept. 14, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, 459 Noll Drive/Route 11, Harrisonburg, Va.
