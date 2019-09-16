Donald Lee Montgomery
Donald Lee Montgomery, 80, a resident of Waynesboro, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
He was born March 9, 1939, in Harrisonburg, son of the late Franklin Montgomery and Helen Sutton Deavers.
He was a graduate of Harrisonburg High School Class of 1958.
Mr. Montgomery worked for Howard Johnson’s at Afton, Marquis Food Service, and later owned and operated Monties Sports in Staunton Mall. He was truly a diehard UVA fan. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather whose personality was evident also with anyone he met. Mr. Montgomery faithfully attended Church of the Blue Ridge in Afton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Scott Montgomery.
His memories will be cherished by his loving wife of 32 years, Carolyn (Toms) Montgomery; two sons, Franklin Lee Montgomery and Tracy Jones, and Bryan Scott Zimmerman and his wife, Denise; four grandchildren, Christie Lee Montgomery and her husband, Kenneth Clark, Daniel Montgomery, Haley Renee Zimmerman, and Natalie Nicole Zimmerman; two great-grandchildren, Timothy Cole Montgomery and Trevor Preston Montgomery; two sisters, Barbara Elyard and Linda Harper and her husband, Dennis; brother, Larry Carrier; and his nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Church of the Blue Ridge, conducted by the Rev. Danny McAllister. Interment will follow in Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939; or to the Church of the Blue Ridge, 9357 Critzers Shop Road, Afton, VA 22920.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
