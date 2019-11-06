Donald Richard Shiflett, 76, a resident of Stephens City, passed away Nov. 3, 2019. Mr. Shiflett was born Feb. 1, 1943, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late John and Clara (Frank) Shiflett.
He previously worked for Safeway Foods and worked for Food Lion as a stocker and manager for 35 years until his retirement in 2018. He enjoyed antique cars, gas engines and watching baseball.
On Dec. 4, 1965, he married Audrey Herbaugh, who survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Cassandra “Cassie” Neff of Stephens City.
Lane Turner will conduct a funeral service Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 to help with burial expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
