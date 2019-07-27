Donald Wayne Shifflett
GROTTOES — Donald Wayne Shifflett, 76, widower of Lena Margaret (Rexrode) Simmons Shifflett, of Grottoes, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Shifflett was born in Augusta County on Aug. 14, 1942, a son of the late Lloyd Edmond and Ann (Lowe) Shifflett Ogles.
Surviving is his daughter, Carolyn S. Spicuzza, and numerous family members including grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens by the Rev. William “Bill” Trice.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
