Donna Carol Hensley
Donna Carol Hensley, 35, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. Mrs. Hensley was born Aug. 19, 1983, in Summers County, W.Va., and was a daughter of James Robert and Joyce Faye Mullan Clark.
Donna’s favorite pastimes were spending time with her family, fishing, swimming and creating art.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Floyd Grover Hensley; two daughters, Amanda and Kimberlynn Hensley; brothers, James Christopher Clark and Edward Junior Ewing; and a sister, Joanna Marie Clark.
She was preceded in death by a brother, James “Jamie” R. Clark Jr.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to offset unexpected funeral expenses.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.