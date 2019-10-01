Donna Kay Warble, 65, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Dec. 15, 1953, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Charles Ralph and Genevieve Hinegardner Warble.
Donna was a graduate of Harrisonburg High School and was employed at the Op Shop. She loved reading and collecting books, sewing and working crossword puzzles.
She is survived by special cousins, Earl W. “Billy” Wheelbarger and wife, Judy, of Harrisonburg, Diana “Robin” Thagard and husband, Mike, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Judy Redifer of Staunton; and numerous family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Tom Redifer, a cousin-in-law, preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at People’s Baptist Church with Pastor Richard Forsythe officiating. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family would like to express appreciation to the staff of Sunset Ridge and Sharon House for the loving care shown to Donna.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
