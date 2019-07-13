Doris A. Etter
Doris Annetta Merica Etter, 81, passed into her heavenly home on Thursday, July 11, at 3:07 p.m. Doris is survived by a daughter, Karen Etter Giron and two granddaughters, Whitney Brooke Giron (fiance’ Jason Huffman) and Courtney Nicole Giron.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys Marie Grimsley Merica and Leonard Vernon Merica; brother, Ronald “Bubbles” Wayne Merica and her favorite aunt and uncle, Myrtle and P.R. Nicely.
Doris is also survived by four cousins who were very dear to her, Jean Clary, Barbara Payne, Phyllis Robinson and Kathleen Williams; a dear second cousin, Fred Kite and wife, Ann; a special friend, Vickie Campbell, of Fredericksburg and a special cousin that helped to take care of her, Eugene McDaniel. She is also survived by many friends and relatives.
Doris was a member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Shenandoah and served as a secretary to the church board for many years and was a committee chairman and a deacon. She was a member of several organizations: Milnes Chapter #3, Order of Eastern Star for 47 years, Shenandoah High School Alumni Association corresponding secretary for 20 years and International Association of Administrative Professionals, earning the distinction of a certified professional secretary (CPS).
Doris retired from Merck & Co. in 2000 after 25 years of service as secretary to the plant manager. In 2005, she was employed part-time by the town of Luray and retired after 12 years due to her health.
Family night will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Mt. Lebanon CCCC with pastors James Kite and Jim Perry officiating. A lunch will follow in the social hall.
Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
