Doris Crawford Shifflett, 88, of Penn Laird, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her home.
She was born on May 7, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Lawrence W. and Mildred Foster Crawford. She was also preceded in death by her son, Erik Carl Shifflett, and a sister, Vivian Crawford.
Mrs. Shifflett was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church and the RMH Woman’s Volunteer Group. She was a graduate of Washington Lee High School and had volunteered at Rockingham Memorial Hospital for many years.
On June 17, 1950, she married Amos Owen Shifflett, who survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Gary O. Shifflett of Gaithersburg, Md., Keith Shifflett and his wife, Linda, of Kernersville, N.C., and Cynthia Marie Wittig and her husband, Kevin, of Singers Glen; a daughter-in-law, Denise Dean Shifflett of Penn Laird; grandchildren, Austin Shifflett and his wife, Olivia, of Dayton, Tanner Shifflett and his fiancée, Elizabeth, of Dayton, Emma Shifflett of Penn Laird, Leah Shifflett of Penn Laird, and Britney Ravenel and her husband, Aubrey Ravenel, of Greensboro, N.C., and a great-grandson, Beau Ravenel.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel, Harrisonburg.
Private interment will be in Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.