Doris Lee Hunter
Doris Lee Sigourney Smith Hunter, 92, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. She was born Feb. 21, 1927, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Earl R. and Zetta P. Hilbert Smith.
Doris was a lifetime resident of Harrisonburg and a member of Sunrise Church of the Brethren. She was a homemaker and loved to swim, walk, embroider, garden and spend time with her family, especially Tyler and Kelly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Meredith M. “Bud” Hunter; a sister, Ethel Wenger; a brother, Bobby Smith; a niece, Pat Bowman; and a nephew, Bill Thompson.
Doris is survived by two daughters, Vickie Lee Hunter, of Harrisonburg, and Christie Hunter Krouse and husband, William J., of Manassas; two grandchildren, Tyler Krouse, of Fairfax, and Kelly Bacon and husband, Justin, of Heiskell, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Evelyn Smith; nephews, Randy Hunter, Wayne Wenger and wife, Mary Sue, and Perry, Neil and Craig Smith; and nieces, Donna Riley, Karen Bourne and Debbie Wenger Stovall.
The funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home with Dr. J.D. Glick officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
