Doris Marie Richards Kite
Doris Marie Richards Kite, 78, of Shenandoah, Va., passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, under the care of Brenda and Charles Shifflett in Penn Laird. A daughter of the late Carson and Lillian Blosser Richards, she was born Sept. 6, 1941, in Page County.
On May 22, 1965, she married Richard Edward Kite, who preceded her in death on Feb. 8, 2017.
Doris was a homemaker and enjoyed assisting her husband on the farm while raising their children. She later worked outside the home while working at Sleepwear and later Wrangler, in both Shenandoah and Luray, where she made many friends. Doris enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, and most of all she loved her animals. Doris leaves behind her beloved pet shih tzu, Ginger, who was truly her baby.
She is survived by a son, Kenneth Kite and wife, Anita; daughter, Patsy Miller and companion, Tony Cook; sister, Joan Richards Lucas and husband, Nelson; two grandchildren, Anna and Andrew Miller; great-grandson, Mason Eppard, all of Shenandoah; and a close niece, Anita June Foltz of Harrisonburg.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Vance Richards and Junior Richards.
A graveside service will be conducted at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery in Page County at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. At Doris’ request, there will be no viewing or family night.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
