Dorothy Florence Kagey Deeds
Dorothy Florence Kagey Deeds, 93, of Keezletown, Va., passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg. Mrs. Deeds was born Nov. 24, 1925, in New Market, Va., and was the daughter of the late Lewis Russell and Gertrude Lloyd Kagey.
On Sept. 25, 1945, she married Conrad Franklin Deeds, who preceded her in death on Jan. 15, 2018. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Allen Deeds, and her 12 siblings.
Dorothy previously attended Mount Olivet Church of Christ and was a member of Keezletown United Methodist. In 1957, upon opening, she began her 20-year employment with Leggett Department Store. Dorothy later retired from Spotswood High School upon dedicating 10 years in the cafeteria. She loved her family and cherished the opportunity to raise her three grandsons.
Mrs. Deeds is survived by two daughters, Connie Ethel Collins and husband, Earl, of Glen Allen, and Mary Ann Kiser, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Chris Washington and wife, Carrie, of Staunton, Jeremy Washington, of Madison, and Michael Washington and wife, Stacey, of McGaheysville. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren, Kristen, Savannah, Ryan, Lydia, Emily and Camlyn; nephew, George Kagey and wife, Janet; and caregivers, Mary Miller, Barbara Harper and Brenda Garrison.
The funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Joel Robinette and Pastor David Nankivell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Keezletown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
