Dorothy Jean Diehl Warfield
Our beloved mother, Dorothy Jean Diehl Warfield, died on July 10, 2019.
Born Sept. 16, 1935, in Pineville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Welty Showalter Diehl and Sallie Lee Bauserman Diehl.
She was a realtor in Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia for 43 years. Known for her love of protecting and raising Monarch butterflies, she was happy to share that love with nursing homes, kindergartens, and family and friends.
She was predeceased by her loving brother, Roderick Lee Diehl, nephew, Steven Franklin Diehl, niece, Wendy Diehl Lindon, and special stepdaughter, Joyce Koogler.
She leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Patty Furry-Hovde (John), Susette Furry-Gross (Richard), and Kathleen Furry Kines; son, Robin R. Koogler (Teresa); grandchildren, Amanda Wuntke Knicely (Chad), Sarah Hovde, Kevin W. Mason (Holly) and Lily Leigh Kines; five great-grandchildren; dear sister-in-law, Patricia L. Diehl; special stepdaughters, Joanne and Susan Warfield; nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends, caring neighbors and church family. The family would like to thank the loving hospice caregivers.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg and 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday before the service. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home Harrisonburg presided over by the Rev. Glenn Bollinger. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, McGaheysville, Va.
In her memory, if you so desire, please make a gift to her church, Mill Creek Church of the Brethren, 7600 Port Republic Road, Port Republic, VA 24471-2646, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home & Crematory, Harrisonburg, Va.
Wear your butterfly wings well, Mom!!!
