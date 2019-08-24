Dorothy ‘Jeannie’ Morris
Dorothy “Jeannie” Morris, 72, of Stanardsville, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at her residence. She was born on Aug. 2, 1947, in Rockingham to the late John Grimm and Elsie Housden.
Jeannie is survived by her two sons, Richie Morris and his wife, Terri, and Brad Courtney; grandchildren, Leyton, Jarrett and his wife, Kenzie, Nicole, Kasey and her husband, Jordan, Peyton and Connor; great-grandchildren, Braylen and Chyler; siblings, Becky, Janet, Joan, Connie, Brenda, Judy and Harold; special cousin, Thelma, and many other family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Jeannie was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer P. Morris; her son, Tony Morris; and her sister, Lois.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, Va.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Ryan Funeral Home with Pastor Eddie Byers officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com
Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.