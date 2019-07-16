Dorothy M. Eney
Dorothy Mae Eney, 91, of Stanley, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Page Memorial Hospital. She was born June 15, 1928, in Missouri and was a daughter of the late Arvie Jasper Simpson and Elva Marie Braughton Simpson.
On Nov. 27, 1954, she married William G. Reedy Sr., who died on March 7, 1982. On June 1, 1985, she married Daniel Eney, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, William G. Reedy Jr., of Luray; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville by Pastor Brian Hasse.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
