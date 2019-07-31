Dr. Gordon ‘Doc’ Albert Stevenson
Dr. Gordon “Doc” Albert Stevenson, age 78, of Luray, Va., passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home in Luray. He was born on Aug. 18, 1940, in Frostburg, Md., and was the son of the late Almer and Elizabeth Phillips Stevenson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964. He attended the University of Maryland School of Pharmacology, Potomac State College, Allegany Community College, Frostburg State College from which he received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, and in 1977 received his Doctorate of Chiropractic Degree from Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa.
On June 11, 1971, he married Margaret Johnson, who survives him, and they were married for 48 years. He is also survived by two brothers in addition to his daughters, Cindy Simmons and husband, Richard, of Baldwin, Md., Danielle Rafferty and husband, Patrick, of Double Oak, Texas, Roberta Adams and husband, Todd, of Montgomery Village, Md., Nicole Stevenson of Tulsa, Okla.; grandchildren, Andrew, Neil, Rachel, Ethan, Olivia and Spencer; and great-grandchildren, Cayden and Kylan.
Doc was a chiropractic practitioner for 42 years and he was also a certified practitioner of NAET, acupuncture, and laser therapy. He is being remembered for dedicating his life to taking care of his patients day and night, weekends included, who came from very near and very far, and many of whom became dear friends. Although he has passed, we’ll often recall his one-of-a kind sense of humor and his ability to make young and old feel welcome and share laughter.
The family will receive friends on Aug. 24, 2019, from 2 until 5 p.m. under the direction of the Bradley Funeral Home, 187 E. Main St., Luray, VA 22835. Interment will be in Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery in Flintstone, Md.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hawksbill Greenway Foundation, P.O. Box 629, Luray, VA 22835.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.