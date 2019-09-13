Dr. James A. Slater
Dr. James A. Slater, 87, of Harrisonburg, Va., went home to be with his Lord on Sept. 11, 2019. Jim was born on April 12, 1932, in Grand Rapids, Mich.
He received his bachelor’s degree in Economics at Michigan State and PhD in Economics at Ohio State University.
Jim and his beloved wife, Joan, raised their family in Arlington, Va. Jim worked for the U.S. Dept. of Interior in Washington, D.C., for 30 years and then retired to his stewardship farm in King George, Va. He enjoyed 27 years in “God’s Country” — hunting, fishing, growing and “peddling” fruit trees and Christmas trees, teaching young people about good stewardship of the land, and giving many “hayrides we’ll never forget”!
Jim is survived by his four sons, Terry, Rick, Joe, and Kenny; and five daughters, Linda, Tammy, Sandy, Kim and Kelly. He is also survived by four daughters-in-law and four sons-in-law; 28 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Jim loved and faithfully served his Lord Jesus, family, church, community, and international friends, always teaching and sharing God’s blessings with others. Jim was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. We look forward to many seasons with him in the next life.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, Va. Reception at the church after the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given online at www.ruf.org, click “donate”, put “JMU” in the search box.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
