Earl L. Shirkey Jr.
Earl Lee Shirkey Jr., 92, a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. He was born Oct. 31, 1927, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Earl L. Shirkey Sr. and Frances Long Shirkey.
Earl was a graduate of Harrisonburg High School and he attended Madison College and Blue Ridge Community College. He was employed with First National Bank before retiring. Earl was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and held numerous positions in the church including teaching Sunday school. He was also a member of the National Exchange Club and received the Book of Golden Deeds Award; United Way and the Duke Club. He was scorekeeper for Harrisonburg High School, Harrisonburg Turks and James Madison University. In earlier years, he volunteered at Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
Earl will be remembered by many as a faithful servant to his family, church and community. His many acts of service touched many lives.
In addition to his parents, a sister, Lois Filipovich, preceded him in death.
A niece, Alexa Henry and great-nieces, Kayla and Amanda Henry, survive him.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Stephen Hay officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends at the church following the memorial service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 205 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.