Earle J. Breeden Sr.
Earle James Breeden Sr., 86, a resident of Mount Sidney, passed away at his home Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was born Jan. 30, 1933, in the Harriston Community and was a son of the late James Clarence and Frances Marie Cook Breeden.
Earle lived the majority of his life in Augusta County and attended Harriston, New Hope and Wilson Memorial High School. He grew up on a farm and spent most of his life farming; he was employed with General Electric for 17 years and retired in 2003-2004. He was a member of Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, listening to bluegrass music, and was an avid collector of brass bells.
On July 1, 1950, he married the former Agnes Raynes, who survives.
He is also survived by his children, Sheryl Peregoy, of Mount Sidney, Deborah Rankin and husband, Ronnie, of Staunton, Tammy Cox and husband, Michael, of Mount Sidney, Steven Breeden, of Stuarts Draft, and Earle J. Breeden Jr. and wife, Gail, of Barren Ridge; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Cecil Breeden, of Ridgecrest, Calif.; a sister, Jean Chandler and husband, Jack, of Waynesboro; a special cousin, Lois Diehl, of Grottoes; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Faith Diehl, and a son-in-law, Gary Peregoy.
Friends may call at his residence at any time.
A private graveside service will be held at Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. John Crawford III and lay leader Mardy Marston officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 48, Mount Sidney, VA 24467 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
