Earlene Carr Rhodes, 94, of Aldie, Va., passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Inova Loudoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Leesburg, Va. She was born in Gulfport, Miss., on Aug. 28, 1925, and was a daughter of the late Earl and Maida Pearl (Geil) Carr.
Earlene was a member of Campus Church of Christ in Atlanta, Ga. She enjoyed painting and gardening and spending time with her family.
She was united in marriage on Dec. 13, 1941, to Emmer Frederick Rhodes Jr., who preceded her in death on Oct. 28, 1988.
She is survived by six children, Winston Rhodes and wife, Brenda, of Harrisonburg, Joyce Stone and husband, Alan, of The Villages, Fla., Marietta Irby of Aldie, Va., Lucinda Eye and husband, Doug, of Bridgewater, Karen Lam and husband, William, of Harrisonburg, and Emmer Frederick "Fred" Rhodes III and wife, Dorothy, of Newton, Iowa; five sisters, Ruth Irby of Gulfport, Miss., Carol Fortner and husband, Dorvan, of Freeport, Ill., Clara Ann Weaver of Gulfport, Miss., Virginia Richard of Gulfport, Miss., and Phyllis Newman and husband, Bill, of Gulfport, Miss. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Carr, and grandson, Kent Rhodes.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Clover Hill United Methodist Church in Clover Hill with Pastor Bo Davenport officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Memorial contributions may be made to Art Together, 102 Carlton St. S.W., Leesburg, VA 20175.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
