Edna L. Helmuth, 97, of Harrisonburg, Va. (formerly of Arthur, Ill.) passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, where she was a resident for the past nine years. She was born Aug. 26, 1921, in Arthur, Ill., to Levi A. and Anna (Yoder) Miller and attended the Yoder School near Arthur, Ill.
On Dec. 16, 1943, she married Noah B. Helmuth.
Noah survives, along with her four sons, Andrew N. (Joan) Helmuth, of Arthur, Ill., Ervin N. Helmuth, of Sarasota, Fla., Phillip N. (Loretta) Helmuth, of Harrisonburg, Va., and Leslie N. (Sylvia) Helmuth, of Harrisonburg, Va.; a daughter, Susanna (Richard) Plank, of Goshen, Ind.; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Levi A. and Anna Miller, a grandson, Michael Chad Helmuth, and her five sisters and brothers-in-law.
She was a member of the Harrisonburg Mennonite Church.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Arthur Mennonite Church officiated by Firman Gingerich and Glen Rhodes. A burial service will follow at the Arthur Cemetery.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home, 221 Main St., Arcola, Ill.
A memorial service will be held in Detweiler Auditorium at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Sept. 1, at 4:30 p.m. with Eric Martin and Craig Maven officiating.
Local arrangements by McMullen Funeral Home, Harrisonburg.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.McMullenfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.