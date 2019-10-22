PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Lucy Pierce, 87, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, William Leslie Pierce.
Above all else, Lucy was known as a teacher. She taught Sunday School for over 50 years at Western Branch Baptist Church and later at Nansemond River Baptist Church, as well as being a dedicated teacher at Churchland High School for over 25 years.
Left to cherish her memory are a son, William L. Pierce Jr. and wife, Becky, of Bridgewater, Va.; daughter, Nancy P. Robertson and husband, John, of Portsmouth, Va.; four grandchildren, Natalie Bocock and husband, Brian, Shelley Newman and husband, Charlie, Sean Robertson and wife, Corinne, and Brian Robertson and wife, Danielle. Lucy also had a special affection for her six great-grandchildren, Teagan and Cameron, Nora and Sophie, Pierce and Rosey.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel, with burial at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens in Suffolk, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Peninsula Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 377, Newport News, VA 23607.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com.
