Edna R. Parker
HAMPTON, Va. — Edna Redifer Parker, a longtime resident of Hampton, Va., peacefully and surrounded by her family, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Edna was born on Jan. 31, 1925, and was the wife of William Abdell “Abby” Parker, who preceded her in death on Oct. 6, 2001. “Ed” was born in Parnassus, Va., on a farm near Weyers Cave in Augusta County.
Edna graduated from Weyers Cave High School, then moved to Hampton and married Abby. During WWII, she worked for the United States Army at Fort Monroe while Abby served in the Philippines. At wars end she took time off to raise three sons and then returned to work for the Army and retired from the Army’s Recruiting Command in 1985.
Edna was a faithful member of the Robert Raikes class of Central United Methodist Church where she served on many posts and committees. She was also a member of the Colonial Place Woman’s Club where she held all offices and was president for many years. Although Edna served many groups, she had a special interest in serving elderly people; senior citizens were special to her and she loved to attend to their needs or just spend time with them.
The family wishes to remember Edna’s large family of cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends. The family would like to offer a special thanks to caregivers, Juliana, Grace, Rick and the nurses of Sentara Hospice as well as Edna’s son, Terry, whose unselfish devotion allowed her to spend her last days at home.
She was the youngest daughter and last surviving member of her immediate family of six sisters and four brothers. Edna is survived by sons, Bill (Carlton) and Mary Margaret of Bridgewater, Va., and Kevin A. and Terry L. Parker of Hampton.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Parklawn Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666 with a Celebration of Life service to follow. Interment will be at Parklawn Memorial Park.
Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.