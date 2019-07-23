Edward F. Norford Jr.
Edward Franklin Norford Jr., 79, of Rockingham, passed away at his home Sunday, July 21, 2019, after an extended illness. He was born Sept. 7, 1939, in New Market and was the son of the late Edward F. Norford Sr. and Regina Simmons Norford.
Edward attended Harrisonburg High School and was employed with Beam Brothers Trucking and Eagle Express for 20 years. He was a member of Melrose Church of the Brethren and The Valley Cruisers. He enjoyed building street rods with Buddy McWilliams.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lois Perfetti Norford. He is also survived by two nieces, Judy Diehl and Nancy D. Diehl, both of New Market; and two nephews, Scott and Steve Perfetti, both of Ohio.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Gibson.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Mr. Norford will be cremated following the visitation.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Melrose Church of the Brethren, 20 Trinity Church Road, Harrisonburg, with the Rev. Guy Hudson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hahn Cancer Center, c/o RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 in his memory.
