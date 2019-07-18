Eilene Leona Meyerhoeffer
Eilene Leona Meyerhoeffer, 87, of Mount Crawford, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her home. Eilene was born in Maysville, W.Va., on Jan. 22, 1932, a daughter of the late Edith Mary Susan (Schartiger) and Jacob Garland Keplinger.
She was a member of St. Jacob’s (Spaders) Lutheran Church in Mount Crawford. She was a founding member of the Bridgewater 4-H Club, Turner Ashby Young Homemakers, and loved gardening and attending the livestock shows at the fair.
She was united in marriage on April 28, 1951, to Cecil Meyerhoeffer, who preceded her in death on Jan. 19, 1993.
Eilene is survived by two daughters, Brenda Sutton and husband, Danny, of Timberville, and Melinda Simmons and husband, Keith, of Rockingham; a son, Sonny Meyerhoeffer and wife, Marie, of Mount Crawford; eight grandchildren, Jeremy Sutton and wife, Jessica, Clay Sutton and wife, Brooke, Danny Conn, Trish Conn, Whitney Meyerhoeffer and Andrew, Benjamin Meyerhoeffer and wife, Kate, Oriana Meyerhoeffer, and Quincey Kiser; and two great-grandsons, Elias Sutton and Lewis Sutton.
She is also preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters, Arvella Cleaver, Viola Mongold, Cletus Keplinger, Garland Keplinger, Lyle Keplinger, Clinton Keplinger and Clifton Keplinger, and granddaughter, Lindsey.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater and following the funeral service at the church.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Jacob’s (Spaders) Lutheran Church in Mount Crawford with Pastor Bill Nabers officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
