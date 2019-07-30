Elbert Lee ‘E.L.’ Shuler Jr.
Elbert Lee “E.L.” Shuler Jr., 83, passed away July 27, 2019, at Showalter House, VMRC, in Harrisonburg. Mr. Shuler was born March 22, 1936, in Page County and was the son of the late Elbert Lee Shuler Sr. and Rena Mae Kite Shuler.
He worked in the banking industry for many years before retiring. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church near Shenandoah.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Wayne Shuler and Elmo Shuler; sister, Mary Lee Sedwick; and niece, Valerie McCool. He is survived by a sister, Judy McCool, of Harrisonburg; sister-in-law, Larita Shuler; nephews, Kenneth Shuler and Wayne McCool; and nieces, Christine Cofer, Denise Cave and Leslie Ludwig.
The Rev. Jeff D. Marble will conduct the funeral service at noon Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church near Shenandoah. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
His body is at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton where friends may call.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the St. Paul Lutheran Church (Cemetery Fund), Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kygers.com.
