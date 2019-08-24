Elinor Virginia Turner Hartzler
Elinor Virginia Turner Hartzler, 81, of Broadway, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Life Care Center of New Market.
She was born Oct. 15, 1937, in Harrisonburg, and was a daughter of the late Hobart M. and Nellie Ours Turner.
She was a member of Grace Mennonite Fellowship at Lacey Spring.
On April 21, 1962, she married Orval Gene Hartzler, who preceded her in death May 5, 1997.
Surviving are two daughters, Sherry L. Belcher and Jannell H. Hartzler, both of Broadway; one son, Kevin Gene Hartzler, of Broadway; five grandchildren, Colton, Tanner, Jesse, Tylor, Kala; three great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Leah Marie, Carter, and one brother, Neil Turner of Harrisonburg.
Her brother, Donald O. Turner, preceded her in death.
Pastor Brad Kolb will conduct a memorial service 12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Grace Mennonite Fellowship. Burial at Zion Mennonite Church Cemetery will be private.
The family will receive friends following the memorial service at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed and there will be no services at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.