Elizabeth Ann Finn
Elizabeth Ann Finn, 33, of Shenandoah, Va., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 4, 1985, in Fredericksburg, Va., and was a daughter of America Jo (Finn) Phippen, of Shenandoah, and the late Michael Arthur Finn.
Betsi was an animal enthusiast and had a great love in caring for everyone she encountered.
In addition to her mother, Betsi is survived by two sisters, Gloria Finn and Sara Finn; her nephew, Michael Pitts; as well as her many beloved pets.
Pastor Wayne Pence will conduct a memorial service Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Mountain View Fellowship Church of the Brethren from 3 to 5 p.m. Family and friends are invited to gather in her memory at anytime during the hours listed.
Memorial contributions may be made to www.gofundme.com/Betsi.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
