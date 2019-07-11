Elizabeth H. Dorrough
Elizabeth H. Dorrough lost her long battle with bone cancer on July 9, 2019. She was born in Page County on Oct. 17, 1939, to the late Linda Housden and Claude Dovel. She was raised by her stepdad, whom she loved, Loyde May.
She grew up in Page County and attended Stanley, Grove Hill and Shenandoah School.
On May 5, 1956, she married Nelson R. Dorrough. They had one son, Donald Ray Dorrough, who married Peggy Atwood. They have three sons, Joshua (wife, Angela) of Rileyville, Va., Jeremy, (wife, Jamie) of Richmond, David (wife, Christa) of Luray. Also, the most precious loved great-grandchildren who she loved being around, Aubrey Elizabeth and Jaxen Adam, of Rileyville, Dylan Scott and Emma Grace, of Richmond, and Axel Cole, of Luray, and her caregiver, Linda Wood, who was like a sister. She also leaves behind her beloved poodle, GiGi.
She is also survived by her cousin, who was always there for her, Frances Taylor. She leaves her cousins, all of whom were also close to her, several nieces, nephews and one sister-in-law, Janet Dorrough, of Baltimore, Md. Her last request is for her cousins to continue the Housden Family Reunion she always had for them so they will always remain close to each other.
Effie owned her own Beauty Shop for 30 years. She graduated from Denard’s Beauty School. She taught cosmetology at several schools. She attended classes at JMU and received her Real Estate License and worked for Strickler’s Realty. She also graduated from Michael’s Flowers of Springfield, Va.
She opened her flower shop, Floral Expressions, in February 1993 and closed November 2018 when she was forced to retire because of health issues.
She will be taken to Shenandoah Assembly of God Church in Shenandoah, where family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Pastor Carter Dean will conduct a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Assembly of God Church in Shenandoah. Burial will follow at Mount Lebanon Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kygers.com.
