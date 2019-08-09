Ellen Elizabeth Comer
Ellen Elizabeth Comer, 82, of Arnold, Md., died peacefully Aug. 6, 2019. She was a daughter of William V. Comer and Mary S. Stoneberger (Comer) of Shenandoah, Va. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Randell Comer, six brothers and four sisters.
Ellen is survived by her daughter, Bridget Miciche and husband, William; grandsons, William C. Miciche and Casey Brungart; along with several nieces and nephews, all of whom she cared for deeply.
Ellen enjoyed history, traveling, entertaining family and friends, cooking, gardening, art, and playing the piano.
Family and friends may visit Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Barranco & Sons, P.A Severna Park Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 12, at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at 10:45 a.m. at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.