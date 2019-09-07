Ellen Rebecca Witmer
Ellen Rebecca Witmer, 52, of Dundee, Ohio, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Harrisonburg on Feb. 6, 1967, and was adopted and raised by single sisters Lois and Hettie Showalter, of Dayton, and Rebecca Showalter, who died. She was married to Joel Witmer on Oct. 9, 1987. He survives.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Oasis Tabernacle in Sugarcreek, Ohio.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Austin David Witmer of the home, Anessa Joy (Landon) Schmucker, of Singers Glen, and Anthony Joel (Linda) Witmer, of Sugarcreek; 2 sisters, Teresa (John) Miller, of Stuarts Draft, and Sharon Showalter, of Dayton; brother Paul Smith; and half brother Dwayne Hurd, both of Greenfield, Ind.
Services were held on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Oasis Tabernacle in Sugarcreek, Ohio, with Pastor Steve Yoder officiating. Burial was held in Union Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements were handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Memorials may be made to Oasis Tabernacle 531 Dover Road, Sugarcreek, OH 44681.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.