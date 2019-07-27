Ellnora C. Senger
Ellnora C. Senger, 83, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Bridgewater Home.
She was born in Mount Solon on July 9, 1936, and was a daughter of the late Russel Olen and Gussie Naomi (Edwards) Senger.
Ellnora retired from Bridgewater Home. She graduated from North River High School, class of 1956. She was a member of the Sangerville Church of the Brethren. Ellnora spent many hours cracking walnuts.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda McCarthy, of Augusta County; a sister, Joyce L. Diehl and husband, Rollin, of Mount Crawford; two grandchildren, Jonathan Smith and Cristina Bowman; two great-grandchildren, Ka-Leah Smith and Brynleigh Smith; two nephews, Virgil Shull and Arnold Shull, and special friends, Dean and Judy Botkin.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Senger.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with Chaplain Russ Barb officiating. Burial will follow at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 214, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
